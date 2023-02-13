In early trading on Monday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, SolarEdge Technologies registers a 9.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fidelity National Information Services, trading down 15.4%. Fidelity National Information Services is lower by about 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.3%, and Microsoft, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FIS, SEDG

