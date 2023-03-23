In early trading on Thursday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.9%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FactSet Research Systems, trading down 5.0%. FactSet Research Systems is lower by about 1.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zions Bancorporation, trading down 2.8%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 7.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FDS, NFLX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.