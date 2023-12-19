In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Kenvue topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Kenvue has lost about 18.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FactSet Research Systems, trading down 3.4%. FactSet Research Systems is showing a gain of 10.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 1.3%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FDS, KVUE

