S&P 500 Movers: F, FSLR

In early trading on Monday, shares of First Solar topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, First Solar registers a 34.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ford Motor, trading down 4.0%. Ford Motor is showing a gain of 23.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AT&T, trading down 3.9%, and Carnival, trading up 4.0% on the day.

