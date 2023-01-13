In early trading on Friday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Etsy registers a 11.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ford Motor, trading down 6.9%. Ford Motor is showing a gain of 7.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are General Motors, trading down 6.3%, and Bank of New York Mellon, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: F, ETSY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.