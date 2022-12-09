In early trading on Friday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Netflix has lost about 46.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 3.2%. Etsy is lower by about 40.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AmerisourceBergen, trading down 2.6%, and Broadcom, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, NFLX

