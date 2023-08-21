News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: EL, PANW

August 21, 2023 — 12:37 pm EDT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Palo Alto Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.3%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks registers a 73.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Estee Lauder, trading down 2.9%. Estee Lauder is lower by about 38.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advance Auto Parts, trading down 2.5%, and Tesla, trading up 5.2% on the day.

