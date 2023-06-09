In early trading on Friday, shares of Adobe topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Adobe registers a 38.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DISH Network, trading down 5.3%. DISH Network is lower by about 49.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Flavors & Fragrances, trading down 3.5%, and Tesla, trading up 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DISH, ADBE

