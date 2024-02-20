News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: COO, DFS

February 20, 2024 — 12:04 pm EST

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Discover Financial Services topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.0%. Year to date, Discover Financial Services registers a 9.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Cooper Companies, trading down 74.5%. Cooper Companies is lower by about 75.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expeditors International of Washington, trading down 5.8%, and Walmart, trading up 5.3% on the day.

