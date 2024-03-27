In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Cintas topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.9%. Year to date, Cintas registers a 14.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 3.0%. Carnival is lower by about 10.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 1.1%, and Merck, trading up 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CCL, CTAS

