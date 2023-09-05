In early trading on Tuesday, shares of CF Industries Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, CF Industries Holdings has lost about 3.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carnival, trading down 5.0%. Carnival is showing a gain of 85.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVR, trading down 4.5%, and Fox, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CCL, CF

