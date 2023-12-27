In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 111.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bristol Myers Squibb, trading down 1.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb is lower by about 29.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Brown-Forman, trading down 1.0%, and VFC, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BMY, TSLA

