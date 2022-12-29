In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 65.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.1%. Boeing is lower by about 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Occidental Petroleum, trading down 0.8%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BA, TSLA

