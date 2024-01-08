In early trading on Monday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, American Airlines Group registers a 4.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 9.1%. Boeing is lower by about 13.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Schlumberger, trading down 3.7%, and Baxter International, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BA, AAL

