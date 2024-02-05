In early trading on Monday, shares of Estee Lauder topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.7%. Year to date, Estee Lauder registers a 6.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Air Products & Chemicals, trading down 15.1%. Air Products & Chemicals is lower by about 20.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 6.9%, and ON Semiconductor, trading up 9.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: APD, EL

