S&P 500 Movers: AMT, SIVB

January 20, 2023 — 10:23 am EST

In early trading on Friday, shares of SVB Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.5%. Year to date, SVB Financial Group registers a 22.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is American Tower, trading down 2.0%. American Tower is showing a gain of 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Eversource Energy, trading down 2.0%, and Netflix, trading up 7.9% on the day.

