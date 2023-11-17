In early trading on Friday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Ross Stores registers a 11.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Applied Materials, trading down 4.8%. Applied Materials is showing a gain of 51.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 2.0%, and Copart, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AMAT, ROST

