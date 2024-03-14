In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 13.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Albemarle, trading down 3.4%. Albemarle is lower by about 16.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are VFC, trading down 2.6%, and Trane Technologies, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ALB, MSFT

