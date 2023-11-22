In early trading on Wednesday, shares of HPQ topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, HPQ registers a 8.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 5.9%. Autodesk is showing a gain of 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Deere, trading down 5.7%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, HPQ

