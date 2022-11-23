In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Deere topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Deere registers a 29.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 8.5%. Autodesk is lower by about 32.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Schlumberger, trading down 2.3%, and Tesla, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, DE

