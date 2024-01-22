In early trading on Monday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 17.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Archer Daniels Midland, trading down 16.5%. Archer Daniels Midland is lower by about 21.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences, trading down 9.5%, and First Solar, trading up 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ADM, ENPH

