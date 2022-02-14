S&P 500 Movers: XLNX, EXPE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Expedia Group registers a 11.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Xilinx, trading down 10.0%. Xilinx is lower by about 8.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 8.3%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.7% on the day.

