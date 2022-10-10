In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Merck registers a 19.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wynn Resorts, trading down 7.4%. Wynn Resorts is lower by about 20.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ford Motor, trading down 7.2%, and Kraft Heinz, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WYNN, MRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.