In early trading on Friday, shares of Occidental Petroleum topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Occidental Petroleum registers a 75.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 7.7%. United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PVH, trading down 6.4%, and Mosaic, trading up 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: UAL, OXY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.