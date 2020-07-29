Markets
S&P 500 Movers: STX, LB

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of L Brands, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 34.3%. Year to date, L Brands registers a 41.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Seagate Technology, trading down 9.4%. Seagate Technology is lower by about 26.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Automatic Data Processing, trading down 5.7%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 12.3% on the day.

