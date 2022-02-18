In early trading on Friday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Netflix has lost about 33.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PPL, trading down 5.3%. PPL is lower by about 11.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 4.6%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PPL, NFLX

