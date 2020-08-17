Markets
OXY

S&P 500 Movers: OXY, NVDA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 107.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), trading down 4.9%. Occidental Petroleum Corp is lower by about 66.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings (UAL), trading down 3.9%, and DaVita (DVA), trading up 5.4% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: OXY, NVDA
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: OXY, NVDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY NVDA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular