S&P 500 Movers: OXY, NVDA

In early trading on Monday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 107.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), trading down 4.9%. Occidental Petroleum Corp is lower by about 66.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings (UAL), trading down 3.9%, and DaVita (DVA), trading up 5.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.