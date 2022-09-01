In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar General topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Dollar General registers a 2.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA, trading down 7.8%. NVIDIA is lower by about 52.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Monolithic Power Systems, trading down 6.8%, and Dover, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NVDA, DG

