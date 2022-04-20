In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Omnicom Group, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Omnicom Group, registers a 16.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 33.8%. Netflix is lower by about 61.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baker Hughes, trading down 9.7%, and Discovery, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, OMC

