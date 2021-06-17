S&P 500 Movers: NEM, ENPH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 10.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Newmont, trading down 4.0%. Newmont Corp is showing a gain of 9.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mosaic, trading down 3.2%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.