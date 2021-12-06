S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, AAL

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, American Airlines Group registers a 12.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 11.4%. Moderna is showing a gain of 160.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 6.0%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 5.5% on the day.

