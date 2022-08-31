In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Netflix has lost about 61.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mosaic, trading down 4.3%. Mosaic is showing a gain of 39.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HPQ, trading down 4.1%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MOS, NFLX

