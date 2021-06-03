S&P 500 Movers: MKTX, GM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of General Motors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, General Motors registers a 49.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Marketaxess Holdings, trading down 3.7%. Marketaxess Holdings is lower by about 22.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 3.6%, and Ford Motor, trading up 3.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.