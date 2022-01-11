S&P 500 Movers: IBM, ILMN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, Illumina registers a 2.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 4.1%. International Business Machines is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 3.9%, and Las Vegas Sands, trading up 6.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.