S&P 500 Movers: GPS, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.5%. Year to date, Intel registers a 16.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is The Gap, trading down 4.2%. The Gap is showing a gain of 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.8%, and Cooper Companies, trading up 2.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.