S&P 500 Movers: GNRC, NFLX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.0%. Year to date, Netflix has lost about 54.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Generac Holdings, trading down 19.5%. Generac Holdings is lower by about 66.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are M & T Bank, trading down 12.5%, and Intuitive Surgical, trading up 11.1% on the day.

