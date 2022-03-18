In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 29.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FedEx, trading down 6.0%. FedEx is lower by about 17.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 4.4%, and NVIDIA, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FDX, MRNA

