In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Carnival has lost about 14.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CF Industries Holdings, trading down 6.6%. CF Industries Holdings is showing a gain of 23.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mosaic, trading down 6.3%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 8.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CF, CCL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.