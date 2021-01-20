S&P 500 Movers: BK, NFLX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.7%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 5.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bank of New York Mellon, trading down 6.7%. Bank of New York Mellon is showing a gain of 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Concho Resources, trading down 6.0%, and Invesco, trading up 6.5% on the day.

