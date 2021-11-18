S&P 500 Movers: ANET, NVDA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.6%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 150.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Arista Networks, trading down 75.4%. Arista Networks is lower by about 55.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 9.1%, and Bath & Body Works, trading up 6.1% on the day.

