In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 23.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 7.8%. Advanced Micro Devices is lower by about 56.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CVS Health, trading down 7.0%, and Abbott Laboratories, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AMD, DXCM

