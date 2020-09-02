S&P 500 Movers: AAPL, BF.B

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Brown-Forman topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, Brown-Forman registers a 17.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 3.8%. Apple is showing a gain of 75.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading down 3.0%, and Cerner, trading up 3.7% on the day.

