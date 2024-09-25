Soybeans Slipping Back on Wednesday Morning

Soybeans are trading with 8 to 9 cent losses so far on Wednesday. They faded off the morning gains, as contracts settled with gains of just 3 to 4 ½ cents across the board. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price was up 3 1/4 cents at $9.81 1/4. Soymeal futures posted $2.40 to $3.40/ton losses. Soy Oil futures were rallying 104 t 150 points into the close.

Rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene are expected to bring rains to the Eastern Corn Belt over the next week, putting a slowdown to harvest. NASS left condition ratings unchanged across the board at 64% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 362 on Monday. Crop ratings in IL and IN were down 3 points, with OH dropping 13 points, ND and MN slipping 1 point. Ratings in IA and MO were up 1 point, as SD was up 10 points.

Soybean stocks as of September 1 are expected to be tallied at 351 mbu ahead of the Grain Stocks report next Monday. Trade estimates are in a rage of 323 to mbu.

ANEC expects to see the Brazilian soybean exports at 5.82 MMT in September, a slight reduction from last week’s estimate.

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $10.42 1/4, up 3 cents, currently down 8 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.81 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Jan 25 Soybeans closed at $10.60 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 8 3/4 cents

May 25 Soybeans closed at $10.86 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents, currently down 8 1/4 cents

