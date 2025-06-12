Soybeans Retreating Lower at Midday

Soybean futures are posting fractional to 4 cent losses at midday. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price is 3 1/4 cents lower to $10.10 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $1.30/ton, as Soy Oil is 26 points higher.

Forecasts in the next week from NOAA are showing precip for much of the country, with exception to parts of norther IL and the western area of the Southern Plains.

Later on Tuesday, the US and China agreed to a framework deal to ease the tensions between the two countries. Chinese tariffs on US goods are set at 10% for the time being. While no actual trade deal came from the meeting, it is a sign that things are cooling between the two, for now.

Export Sales data will be out on Thursday morning, as the trade estimates old crop bookings at 100,000-500,000 MT in the week of 6/5. Sales for 2025/26 are seen at 0-200,000 MT.

Traders surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for an average increase of 3 million bushel to the old crop US soybean carry out to 353 mbu. For the new crop figure, analysts are looking for a slight increase to 298 mbu. Analysts are not looking for much of a change to the South American numbers, with Brazil seen up 0.3 MMT to 169.3 MMT and Argentina 0.1 MMT higher at 49.1 MMT.

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.54 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.10 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.48 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.30 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $9.72 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

