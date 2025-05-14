Stocks

Soybeans Rallying Higher off Early Losses

May 14, 2025 — 12:31 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with contracts up 2 to 5 cents in the green, well off the morning lows. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price is up 3 1/4 cents to $10.23 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $4.90 so far on the day, with Soy Oil futures rallying 170 points into the close. There were 100 delivery notices for May bean meal on Monday, with none issued for May bean oil.

Bean oil strength in coming following rumors of extending the 45Z tax credit through 2031, while excluding non-domestic feedstock outside of the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Soybean planting was pegged at 48% complete as of Sunday per USDA, which is ahead of the 37% average pace and 34% from the same date last year. Of the 18 major states NASS reports, just KY and MI were lagging behind, by 1 percentage point. The crop was listed at 17% emerged, 6 percentage points faster than average.

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.71, up 5 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.23 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans  are at $10.74 1/4, up 3 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.59 1/2, up 2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.96 1/2, up 2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.