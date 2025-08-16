Soybeans Rallying Back on Friday

Soybeans are up 13 to 14 cents so far on Friday, as bulls take back what they lost on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 13 1/4 cents at $9.78 1/2. Soymeal futures are back steady to a dime higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures back up 106 points. There were 196, deliveries for August meal on Thursday, with the monthly total at 4,044 contracts. There were 7 deliveries issued for August meal.

Precip is limited over the next week for much of the Corn Belt, with exception to the central-eastern portion of the Dakotas, MN, northern IA, WI, MI and the extreme northern portion of the ECB.

Export Sales data showed has full year sales commitments at 51.115 MMT, which matches the USDA estimate and is behind the average sales pace of 103%. . New crop business is ow at 4.712 MMT which is 19.7% below last year and the lowest since 19/20, as Chinese buying has remained quiet.

NOPA’s crush report from this morning showed a record 195.7 mbu of soybeans crushed among members in July. That w a 7.01% increase from last year, above estimates, and the highest since January. Soybean Oil stocks were tallied at 1.378 billion lbs, a 0.8% increase from June and 14.68% below last year.

Sep 25 Soybeans are at $10.21, up 13 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.78 1/2, up 13 1/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.42 1/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.61 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.70 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

