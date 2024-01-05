Soybeans Push the Downside on Friday

Soybean futures were another 11 ¼ to 13 ¼ cents weaker on Friday, leading the front months to new lows for the move. March beans finished at a net 41 ¾ cent loss on the day. Soymeal futures ended the session with 1.5% to 3.3% losses, led by the in-deliver Jan contract. Soy oil futures also pushed the downside on Friday with 51 to 71 point losses of as much as 1.5%.

The Commitment of Traders report had managed money spec traders on an 11,629 contract net short as of 1/2. That was their 2nd net short since March of 2020, and came via net new selling for the week. Commercial soybean traders were 77,956 contracts net short on 1/2 after a week of 12.9k new long contracts added. Spec traders had reduced their net long in soymeal by 16k contracts to 43,039 as of 1/2 – via net new spec selling. The funds were shown 50,554 contracts net short in soybean oil on 1/2. That was a 901 contract stronger net short for the week as the net new spec selling outweighed the new spec longs.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a MY low 201k MT of soybeans were booked during the week that ended 12/28. Beans have also gone nearly a month (Dec 19th) since a daily export sale announcement. Total soybean commitments trail last year’s pace by 15% with 36.55 mbu on the books. USDA reported soymeal sales at 81.4k MT for the week that ended 12/28. Estimates were to see between 50k and 400k MT. Soy oil bookings were 1.2k MT.

Local sources show Argentine soybean planting is 86% complete, a little behind last year’s drought accelerated 94% pace. Crop condition is rated 42% good/ex, and improved from the previous week.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.49 3/4, down 12 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.00, down 11 7/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $12.56 1/4, down 11 1/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $12.64 1/4, down 12 1/4 cents,

