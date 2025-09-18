Soybeans Pulling Back on Thursday

Soybeans are trading with 7 to 8 cent losses so far on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 7 1/2 cents at $9.60 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $1 to 1.10 in the front months. Soy Oil futures are down another 60 to 68 points at midday.

Weekly Export Sales data from this morning indicated a total of 923,018 MT of 2025/26 soybeans booked in the week of September 11, in the middle of trade estimates of 0.4 and 1.5 MMT. That was down 47.2% from the same week last year, but in improvement of 70% from last week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Meal sales were tallied at 31,151 MT for the current MY, with 151,344 MT for 2025/26, in the range of 0 and 400,000 MT estimates. Bean oil business totaled 22,367 MT, in the middle of the trade ideas of net reductions of 5,000 MT and sales of 41,000 MT.

CONAB estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian soybean crop at 177.67 MMT, up from 171.47 MMT last year if realized. That increase is mainly due to an increase in acreage, up 1.73 million hectares (4.27 million acres) from last year at 49.08 million ha (121.28 million acres).

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.36 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.60 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.55 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.70 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.