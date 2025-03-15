News & Insights

Stocks

Soybeans Posting Strength at Midday

March 15, 2025 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with contracts 4 to 10 cents higher at midday. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price is up 4 cents at $9.51 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $1.20/ton in the nearbys, with Soy Oil futures 31 points higher. There were 30 deliveries issued against the expiring March contract overnight, with 125 for March meal and 24 for bean oil.

The total for 2024/25 export commitments has now reached 45.069 MMT, which is 14% larger than last year. That is also 91% of USDA’s export forecast for the marketing year, matching the average sales pace.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchanges estimates the Argentina soybean crop at 32% excellent, up 3% from last week and poor ratings down 1% to 26%.

Mar 25 Soybeans  are at $9.96 3/4, up 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.51 1/2, up 4 cents,

May 25 Soybeans  are at $10.14 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.15 3/4, up 4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.51 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.