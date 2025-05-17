Soybeans Posting Mixed Trade

The soybean market is trading with contracts down 1 to 3 cents in the front months and new crop contracts up fractionally. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price was down 3 1/2 cents to $9.98 ½. Soymeal futures are down $4.10/ton so far on the day, with Soy Oil futures down 23 points after posting limit losses on Thursday.

USDA’s Export Sales report now has soybean export bookings at 48.003 MMT, which is 95% of the World Ag Outlook Board’s new projection. That is slightly behind the 98% average pace. Actual shipments via the FAS report are 43.897 MMT, which is 87% of the USDA number and on pace with normal.

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.48 1/4, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.98 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.46, down 1 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.47, up 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $9.73 1/4, up 1 cents,

